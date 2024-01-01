Your Training Centre
Try these free training programmes from our friends at Dogo. For more, check out their website.
New Dog Programme
New pup? No problem. This course will help you handle this very cute but very chaotic time. It covers 12 must-have skills in a week, from toilet training to getting your dog to actually pay attention.
Basic Obedience Programme
Sometimes you’ve gotta go basic. This course will teach your dog to focus on you and listen for cues, all through positive reinforcement. (Time to stock up on treats.) All with 11 new skills in a week.
Dog Walking 101: How Often You Should Walk Your Dog
Your dog may need more exercise than you think, according to three pet experts
What to Expect At Puppy Socialisation Classes
A dog behaviourist schools us on why puppy classes are more about socialising than getting straight As