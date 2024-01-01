emotional support
- lifestyle
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help
- lifestyle
What to Do, Practically, When Your Pet Dies
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
- lifestyle
The Wholesome Instagram Capturing the Love Between Queer Pet Parents & Their Dogs
“For queer people, friends become their chosen family – and dogs are just an extension of that”. @Dogsandtheirdykes is the wholesome content you need today
- behaviour
Does Your Dog Know How Long You Go Away For?
Can dogs tell the difference between a day, a week or a month?
- lifestyle
Helping Your Child Deal With The Grief of Losing a Pet
When it’s time to say goodbye…
- lifestyle
40 Percent of Brits Think They Should Get PTO When Their Pet Dies
The death of a pet is a heartbreaking time. A new poll shows Brits would like their workplaces to recognise that
- lifestyle
Dogs Trust Invites Dog Lovers to Participate in the National Dog Survey
There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?
- lifestyle
Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
- lifestyle
Where to Get Help If You’re Struggling to Afford Your Pet
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
- behaviour
How to Advocate For Your Dog in Public
How to set boundaries and protect your pup
- behaviour
Bringing Home A Very Nervous Rescue Dog – A Guide For Anxious Parents
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
- behaviour
Does Your Cat Hate Your New Partner?
How to help your kitty warm up to your SO
- lifestyle
Can I Register My Dog As a Service Dog?
If you’re considering applying for an assistance dog, or you have a dog that assists you in your daily life, here’s everything you need to know
- lifestyle
Sustainable Pet Parenting Can Be Stressful. Here’s How to Deal With it
“We have to be good to ourselves the way we want to be good to the planet”
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world
- lifestyle
Jess Tran and Her Rescue Dog Are Healing Together
The creative guru on taking her dog to therapy, finding community at the dog park, and the ‘spiritual journey’ of pet parenthood
- lifestyle
Chemistry Between People and Pets Is Real (It’s Science)
How the ‘love hormone’ oxytocin connects us with our pups