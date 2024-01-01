Articles by Orla Pentelow
Orla Pentelow
Orla Pentelow is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in London. When not at her desk she’s out and about with her rescue dog, Luna, who works primarily as chief distractor.
- health
A Game-Changing DNA Test Aims to End Inherited Blindness in Dogs
How a simple cheek swab could save English Shepherds from inherited blindness with a new DNA test
- shopping
Your Dog Can Now Enjoy the Iconic Colin the Caterpillar – Sort Of
The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form
- health
New ‘Bullycat’ Breeding Trend Sparks Outrage As Experts Warn of Severe Health Risks
Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues
- lifestyle
What to Do With Your Dog When You Go Away On Holiday
Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone
- lifestyle
Crime-Fighting Canines & Pups With Backpacks: Meet the Dogs Holding Down Unusual Jobs
See also: doggos with jobbos
- lifestyle
What to Do, Practically, When Your Pet Dies
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
- lifestyle
Viral TikTok Trends Are Cute, But Does Your Pet Enjoy Them?
The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being
- health
How to Keep Your Dog Cool This Summer as Animal Charities Warn of Hot Spell
Animal welfare charities and veterinary organisations have teamed up to urge on pet parents to get clued up ahead of the warm weather
- health
When is it Too Hot to Walk Your Dog?
How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long
- lifestyle
What Happens If You Don’t Take Your Dog For a Walk?
And what you can do inside instead
- lifestyle
Nepo Pups Are the Real Stars of the Summer, and They’re Living the High Life
Move over Brat Girl Summer, the nepo dogs are here to stay
- lifestyle
Unexpected Safety Hacks For Anxious Dog Parents
Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of
- lifestyle
Renters Reform Bill: Can My Landlord Ban Me From Having Pets?
Know your rights as new legislation comes into place
- shopping
Amazon Prime Day Deals: Spoil Your Pets Without Breaking the Bank
Who says sales are just for humans?
- lifestyle
The England Team’s Number One WAGs
It's coming home, but who are the pups the players are going home to?
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Cherries?
As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes
- lifestyle
Labs Hired at Tewkesbury Abbey to “Put Visitors at Ease”
The dynamic duo have already made a paws-itive impact
- lifestyle
#DogsAtPollingStations Are Taking Their Pet Parents To Vote
Number one concern? The cheese tax
- behaviour
Born This Way: How to Meet The Needs of Your Dog’s Breed
Different breeds need different things...
- lifestyle
40 Percent of Brits Think They Should Get PTO When Their Pet Dies
The death of a pet is a heartbreaking time. A new poll shows Brits would like their workplaces to recognise that
- lifestyle
Rehoming Centres ‘At Breaking Point’ as Animals Arrive Faster Than They Leave, Says RSPCA
Animal rescue centres are full as costs to provide emergency shelter mount to approximately £500,000 a month
- health
Dalmatians May Be the Key to Spotting Genetic Diseases, Say Scientists
Those spots aren’t just for show...
- behaviour
So You’re Off On Holiday – Here’s How to Prepare Your Dog for a Daycare Staycation of Their Own
A guide to a stress-free break – for you and your pup
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Pineapple?
Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe In a Car According to Experts (and the Law)
Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...
- health
A British Guide to the Countryside – For City Dogs
From thorns and grass seeds to more insidious threats such as snake bites and jellyfish stings, there’s a lot to watch out for
- lifestyle
Dogs Trust Invites Dog Lovers to Participate in the National Dog Survey
There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?
- health
Health Warning as Pet Parents Urged To Keep Animals Indoors During Peak Pollen Times
Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”
- health
How to Spot if Your Dog Has Ingested Cannabis as RSPCA Issues Warning
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
- health
RSPCA Urges Pet Parents to Neuter Cats Ahead of Kitten Season
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
- lifestyle
Eurovision’s Baby Lasagna is All Of Us Leaving Our Cats At Home
Meow back, dammit
- lifestyle
New Dog-Friendly Airline Takes Off in the UK This Month
On these flights, dogs come first and humans second
- behaviour
Can You Train Your Dog to Use a Litter Box?
Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Bring Me Toys?
It’s more than just an adorable habit…
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- lifestyle
8 Things You Needn’t Splurge On For Your Pet (If You Don’t Want To)
If you don’t buy these things for your beloved cat or dog, you’re not a bad pet parent
- lifestyle
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
- lifestyle
What to Do if Your Dog Has a Toilet Accident in Public
An awkward reality for many of us
- lifestyle
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
- lifestyle
Does My Pet Need a Passport?
Don’t start packing those treats just yet...
- health
5 Ways To Keep Your Pup Safe This Spring
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
