puppy training
- lifestyle
Unexpected Safety Hacks For Anxious Dog Parents
Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of
- behaviour
How to Toilet Train a Puppy in a Flat With No Outdoor Space
Just ’letting them out in the garden’ isn't an option for everyone, especially in this economy
- behaviour
How To Deal With A Food-Motivated Dog During Picnic Season
There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll
- behaviour
So You’re Off On Holiday – Here’s How to Prepare Your Dog for a Daycare Staycation of Their Own
A guide to a stress-free break – for you and your pup
- behaviour
The Go-To Training Schedule For Your Puppy
Your puppy training schedule, from eight weeks to six months. Let’s do this
- behaviour
How to Use Dog Treats For Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things
- lifestyle
Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
- behaviour
Can You Train Your Dog to Use a Litter Box?
Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched
- behaviour
Why Clickers Are The ’It’ Accessory for Trainers
Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button – literally
- behaviour
How to Integrate Training Into Your Puppy’s Daily Life
Here are some tips for fitting training into your action-packed schedule
- lifestyle
What to Do if Your Dog Has a Toilet Accident in Public
An awkward reality for many of us
- behaviour
There Is More Than One ‘Right’ Way to Socialise Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating
- lifestyle
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
- behaviour
What Does it Take to Be a Crufts Competitor? Tips From World-Class Trainers
And they all say the same simple thing…
- lifestyle
How Psychiatric Assistant Dogs Help Their Humans
“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”
- behaviour
9 Myths About Your Puppy – Busted By a Behaviourist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true
- behaviour
10 Dog Training Habits You Should Drop Right Now
Training a dog can seem pretty intuitive – until it’s not
- behaviour
5 Reasons to Start Agility Training With Your Puppy
Learn how to better communicate with your puppy through agility training
- behaviour
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus
- behaviour
What to Do (and Not Do) When Your Puppy is Teething
When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind
- behaviour
How to Advocate For Your Dog in Public
How to set boundaries and protect your pup
- behaviour
How to Find the Right Trainer, No Matter What Your Dog’s Been Through
With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…
- behaviour
How to Tackle Common ‘Pandemic Puppy’ Issues
Turns out, humans weren’t the only ones affected
- behaviour
Nature vs Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behaviour?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality
- behaviour
How to Crate Train a Puppy at Night
It’ll make life easier for both of you – eventually
- behaviour
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear Free Training Can Help
The founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions and grooming appointments less stressful for pets
- behaviour
Dog Etiquette: How to Train Your Dog to Be the Perfect Guest
Because nobody wants your pup eating the host’s charcuterie platter
- behaviour
9 Common Dog Myths (That Are Actually False)
Sorry to break it to you, you might not know your pup as well as you think you do
- behaviour
How to Work Out What ‘Drives’ Your Dog
You might already have a good idea of what your dog likes, but it‘s not always that straightforward
- behaviour
Getting Ads for Anti-Barking Devices? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy One
Two trainers advocate against using these devices – here’s why
- lifestyle
Leaving Your Dog Home Alone? Here’s How to Handle the Guilt
Leaving your dog alone at home can be guilt-inducing... but it doesn’t have to be
- behaviour
How to Teach Your Dog to Poo in the Snow
Snow days are fun – until your pup needs to do their thing outside
- behaviour
How to Muzzle Train Your Dog
Contrary to common belief, muzzles aren’t solely for aggressive dogs
- lifestyle
Can I Register My Dog As a Service Dog?
If you’re considering applying for an assistance dog, or you have a dog that assists you in your daily life, here’s everything you need to know
- behaviour
How to Make On-Lead Dog Walks More Exciting
There are plenty of ways to spice them up
- behaviour
Play-Training Can Be Your Solution to Dog Aggression
Behaviour correction, Mary Poppins style: turn a job into a game
- behaviour
Top 10 Easiest Dogs to Train
Spoiler: it’s not about the breed. But these pups are pretty brainy
- behaviour
Listen Up! Your Puppy Is Trying to Talk to You
How to make sense of all those grunts and whines
- behaviour
Is ‘Shake’ a Bad Word For Your Dog to Learn?
Uh, who else got that memo?
- behaviour
How to Get Your Dog to Stop Resource Guarding Their Stuff
If your dog growls when you get near their food or toys, read this right now
- lifestyle
4 Rules for Good Dog Walking Etiquette
Your neighbours will thank you
- shopping
Turns Out the Grass is Greener on the Inside
Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly
- behaviour
“Help! How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Eating Socks”
How to get your pet to stop chewing on inedibles from clothes to couches
- behaviour
Are Friends and Family Derailing Your Dog’s Training?
What to do when your best-laid training plans are sabotaged
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Dog From Biting the Lead
Most dogs love walking, but some love chaos a little bit more
- behaviour
“How Do I Get My Dog to Come When Called?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a stubborn pup to listen up
- behaviour
“How Can I Curb My Dog’s Squirrel Obsession?“
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for walking a pup that wants to chase everything that moves