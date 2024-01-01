mental health
- lifestyle
What to Do, Practically, When Your Pet Dies
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
- lifestyle
Meet-Ups For Rescue Dogs Help Pets & Their Parents Find Community
As more people choose to adopt, rescue dog meet-ups are popping up all over the UK and the US. One writer took her former stray Lucy along to see what it’s all about…
- behaviour
Does Your Dog Know How Long You Go Away For?
Can dogs tell the difference between a day, a week or a month?
- lifestyle
Meet Lily: The Calming Cat Who Soothes Seizures and Stress
Vote for her in the Cats Protection National Cat Awards
- lifestyle
Helping Your Child Deal With The Grief of Losing a Pet
When it’s time to say goodbye…
- lifestyle
40 Percent of Brits Think They Should Get PTO When Their Pet Dies
The death of a pet is a heartbreaking time. A new poll shows Brits would like their workplaces to recognise that
- lifestyle
How I Built My Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up – but it’s perfectly complete
- lifestyle
How Cats Protection and Refuge Are Empowering Survivors of Domestic Abuse
Learn more about the important partnership between the two charities
- lifestyle
Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support