service dog
- lifestyle
#DogsAtPollingStations Are Taking Their Pet Parents To Vote
Number one concern? The cheese tax
- behaviour
Born This Way: How to Meet The Needs of Your Dog’s Breed
Different breeds need different things...
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- lifestyle
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
- lifestyle
How Psychiatric Assistant Dogs Help Their Humans
“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”
- lifestyle
Dogs Improve the Sleep Habits of Children With Autism, New Study Finds
New research shows that service dogs help autistic kids sleep better and longer
- behaviour
How To Help Your Dog Deal With A Toddler In The Wild
Unsolicited approaches from children can’t always be predicted
- lifestyle
On the Autism Spectrum? Consider Getting a Dog
Dr Annie Bowes, a vet on the spectrum, explains: “Dogs sense the world like we do, and don’t judge us”
- lifestyle
Misconceptions About Assistance Dogs and Their Remarkable Partners
No, you can’t stroke them when their human isn’t looking