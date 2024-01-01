Articles by Jess Commons
Jess Commons
Jess is a writer, editor and former global lifestyle director at Refinery29 with previous stints at ITV, Grazia, The Debrief (RIP) and more. She is a sucker for an older gentleman cat with A Past and spends most of her time being told what to do by her toddler and her three-legged rescue cat, Mac.
RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double
The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks
#DogsAtPollingStations Are Taking Their Pet Parents To Vote
Number one concern? The cheese tax
Greyhounds: The History and Origins of Sighthounds
Where did the Greyhound originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of the sighthound group
Nicola Peltz Beckham Shares Devastating News About Chihuahua Nala
The actor and her husband Brooklyn Beckham have expressed their “heartbreak” following the passing of their Chihuahua Nala
Cats With Jobs That No One Asked Them to Do
It’s a busy summer for Larry the Cat at Number 10. Here are some other moggies keeping the world running
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Cornwall
Heading down south to the sunniest county? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup in Cornwall
400 XL Bullies Euthanised Since Ban in England and Wales
A total of £76,500 has been paid out so far
Pet Food Banks Can Help If You’re Struggling to Feed Your Pet
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
How To Safely Surrender Your Pet If You Have No Other Choice
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
These Dogs Wait The Longest In Rescue Centres To Be Adopted
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
Astrology-Inspired Cat Names For Your Celestial Kitty
We see a new cat in your future. Here’s what you should name them
The Pet Abduction Bill Is One Step Closer to Becoming Law
Right now if your pet is stolen, the government treats it as property theft, instead of the loss of a valued family member
How to Put a Cat Flap In Your Rented Home
Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options
Getting a Puppy Is a Bigger Commitment Than Marriage, Brits Say
So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?
Cat-Safe Easter Eggs to Treat Your Kitty
Why should humans have all the Easter fun? This year there’s more choice of treats for your cat than ever
Everything You Missed At Crufts
Updates on the annual gathering of 24,000 dogs. Is this heaven?
Everything You Need To Know About Crufts – The Greatest Dog Show
Move over Hugh Jackman, this is the actual Greatest Show
Henry’s Pocket – The Weird Flap Of Skin On Your Cat’s Ear
Has your cat injured themselves? Are they growing themselves an extra ear? Nope, it’s far more likely you’ve just stumbled across Henry’s Pocket
Easy TikTok Pet Crafts To DIY Your Way To Your Pet’s Heart
Make your own toys, beds, snuffle mats and more and save yourself a bunch of money in the long run
