Articles by Ro Elfberg
Ro Elfberg
Ro is Kinship UK’s Senior Editor. She has previously written and copy-edited for British Vogue, Glamour and DICE. When she’s not being manipulated into dishing out Dreamies to Kobe the cat, she spends her free time trying to convince her snake, Butters, to wear a tiny hat.
- lifestyle
Meet Lily: The Calming Cat Who Soothes Seizures and Stress
Vote for her in the Cats Protection National Cat Awards
Vote for her in the Cats Protection National Cat Awards
- lifestyle
Great Danes: The History and Origins of the Working Dog
Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog
Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog
- shopping
Feline Obsession? Discover Cats Protection’s Cute and Charitable New Collection
Calling all cat lovers...
Calling all cat lovers...
- behaviour
Creepy or Cute? Discover the Truth About Why Cats Bring You Prey
Contrary to popular belief, it might not be a ‘gift’ at all...
Contrary to popular belief, it might not be a ‘gift’ at all...
- lifestyle
Helping Your Child Deal With The Grief of Losing a Pet
When it’s time to say goodbye…
When it’s time to say goodbye…
- lifestyle
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Dorset
Heading to the country or coast in Dorset? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup
Heading to the country or coast in Dorset? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Raspberries?
It’s a great summer snack for you but can you share raspberries with your cat?
It’s a great summer snack for you but can you share raspberries with your cat?
- lifestyle
Football Merch For Pets
The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros
The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros
- behaviour
Viral ‘Hands-In’ Challenge: How To Get Your Pet To Paw-Ticipate
An animal behaviourist explains why they do (and don’t) get involved in the game
An animal behaviourist explains why they do (and don’t) get involved in the game
- lifestyle
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Brighton
Heading to the vibrant seaside city of Brighton? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup
Heading to the vibrant seaside city of Brighton? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup
- lifestyle
Dog-Friendly Holidays in the New Forest
Heading to the picturesque wild pony-filled New Forest? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup
Heading to the picturesque wild pony-filled New Forest? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup
- shopping
Pride Products For Pets That Support The LGBTQIA+ Community
From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet
From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet
- lifestyle
Should You Hug Your Cat?
With consent, of course...
With consent, of course...
- lifestyle
How to Prevent Your Cat From Falling Out the Window
Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat
Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat
- behaviour
Cat Trilling: What Does it Mean and Why Do Cats Do It?
Add this unusual sound to your feline-to-English dictionary
Add this unusual sound to your feline-to-English dictionary
- health
How to Keep Your Cat Cool and Prevent Heat-Stroke
Summer safety is vital for cats
Summer safety is vital for cats
- lifestyle
How Cats Protection and Refuge Are Empowering Survivors of Domestic Abuse
Learn more about the important partnership between the two charities
Learn more about the important partnership between the two charities
- lifestyle
You Can Now Adopt The Cat & Dog Models From IKEA’s New Catalogue
No pets were asked to construct IKEA flat-pack furniture with their significant other in the making of these images
No pets were asked to construct IKEA flat-pack furniture with their significant other in the making of these images
- lifestyle
Is My Dog Allowed On The Beach?
Check the rules before heading out…
Check the rules before heading out…
- lifestyle
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards Announce Their Winner
Think you’ve got the funniest photo of your pet? These finalists might put you to shame...
Think you’ve got the funniest photo of your pet? These finalists might put you to shame...
- lifestyle
Why You Should Get a Tattoo of Your Pet
Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
- shopping
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
- health
Does Your Cat Need a Gym?
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
- behaviour
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds