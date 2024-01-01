dog toys
- shopping
Your Dog Can Now Enjoy the Iconic Colin the Caterpillar – Sort Of
The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form
- shopping
Amazon Prime Day Deals: Spoil Your Pets Without Breaking the Bank
Who says sales are just for humans?
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Bring Me Toys?
It’s more than just an adorable habit…
- shopping
Selena Gomez’s Makeup Brand, Rare Beauty, Just Launched Dog Toys
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
- shopping
Inject Some Scandi Style Into Your Pets’ Lives With IKEA’s New Pet Collection
Swedish meatballs: optional
- shopping
Bright Accessories To Put A Spring In Your Pup’s Step
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
- shopping
HAY Has Launched a Dog Range and Your Daily Walk Just Got More Stylish
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
- shopping
17 Valentine’s Day Gifts For the Canine Love of Your Life
Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent in 2024
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.
- shopping
Sudoku Is the Newest Brain Game for Dogs
They’re only one step away from world domination
- shopping
8 Christmas-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy
- shopping
12 Christmas Presents That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages
From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion
- shopping
8 Stress Toys For Dogs That Are Cheaper Than Therapy
The toys that’ll help your pup chill out after a long day of being a dog
- lifestyle
Why Your Puppy Needs a Frozen Kong
Two words: endless entertainment
- lifestyle
6 Ways to Keep Your Dog Entertained While You’re At Work
Don’t hit pause on your pet’s playtime – these solo activities will help 9–5 fly by for them
- behaviour
5 Ways to Stop Your Puppy From Ripping Up Their Toys
How to teach your dog to enjoy, not destroy, their toys
- shopping
10 Cult Dog Products All New Pet Parents Need
Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it
- behaviour
Playing Tug With Your Dog Is Good Exercise For Both of You
The basics of the tug game and how to trouble-shoot common problems
- shopping
Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin
- shopping
The Pupsicle Will Soothe Puppies Who Need to (Literally) Chill
Woof’s innovative fillable design will help dogs de-stress – and save you money
- shopping
8 ‘TikTok Made Me Buy It’ Pet Must Haves
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies
- shopping
11 Tough Toys for Power Chewers
Veterinary behaviourist Dr Valli Parthasarathy recommends the most durable dog toys for destructive players
- shopping
10 Rope Toys Fit For Playful Pups
Two experts on the pros and cons of the classic canine toy
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love – but they also need stuff
- shopping
6 Genius Interactive Dog Toys From Nina Ottosson
These puzzle toys are made to help you bond with your pup
- shopping
Tug-of-War: How to Find the Right Tug Toy for Your Dog
It doesn’t have to be a battle
- shopping
Zara’s Pet Collection Is Giving Montessori Influencer Vibes
For those who love a beige moment