cat behaviour

Creepy or Cute? Discover the Truth About Why Cats Bring You Prey
Contrary to popular belief, it might not be a ‘gift’ at all...
Viral ‘Hands-In’ Challenge: How To Get Your Pet To Paw-Ticipate
An animal behaviourist explains why they do (and don’t) get involved in the game
How To Stop Your Cat Pooing in the Garden
Are faeces in your flower beds ruining your garden?
Should You Hug Your Cat?
With consent, of course...
Cat Trilling: What Does it Mean and Why Do Cats Do It?
Add this unusual sound to your feline-to-English dictionary
Why Cats Are So Good At Obstacle Courses, According To Science
Walk this way...
The Reason Why Your Cat is a Picky Eater
A new study reveals a quick fix for your cat’s loss of appetite
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
The Surprising Reason Your Cat Can’t Get Enough Of Boxes (And Other Household Objects)
We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
Does Your Cat Recognise Your Voice?
Or are they just ignoring you...
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why
The Feline Five Is a Personality Test That Could Actually Be Useful
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
How to Put a Cat Flap In Your Rented Home
Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options
Microchip Cat Flaps: Unlocking the Secrets
Give your cat a key to the outside world
Why It’s Time to Stop Using a Spray Bottle to ‘Train’ Your Cat
And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter
Can Cats See Ghosts?
They do love to stare at absolutely nothing
People Are Bad at Knowing When Their Cats Are Annoyed, Study Says
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not
How Cat Tracking Made Me A Better Pet Parent
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked
8 Myths About Your Kitten – Busted By a Behaviourist
Forget everything you think you know...
How to Move House With Your Cat
Who is more stressed, you or your feline?
Your Cat Really Wants You to Play With Them – Here’s How
It’s the key to a happy cat
Has a Cat Wandered Into Your Life? It Could Be the Cat Distribution System
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat – is that really a thing?
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience
How to Introduce Your Adult Cat to a New Kitten
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
Cats and Foxes: Friend or Foe?
A veterinary nurse and cat behaviourist explains the relationship between foxes and cats
Can Cats Swim? What You Need to Know
More importantly: do they want to?
Can Cats Sense Pregnancy?
There could be a reason they seem to be a little more obsessed with you than usual
Are Cats Liquid?
Like, no. But also… yes? Right?
Is It Safe to Have an Outdoor Cat in the UK?
Free-roaming felines are much more common here than in other parts of the world – we uncover the reasons why
How High Can Cats Jump?
Seriously, your kitty’s a little Olympian
Do Dogs and Cats Recognise Themselves in the Mirror?
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the cutest of them all?
Litter Robot: Will My Cat Use an Automatic Litter Box?
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with... multiple hitches
7 Scents Your Cat Probably Can’t Stand – Plus, a Few They Love
Their noses are as powerful as they are cute
Nature vs Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behaviour?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality
Kitten Behavioural Milestones You Should Know
Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines
10 Common Cat Myths (That Are Actually False)
Peel back the layers of mystery to discover the truth about our feline friends
Why Senior Cats Make the Best Roommates
I adopted a couple of seniors because cats, like wine, only get better with age
Why You Should Adopt a ‘Less Adoptable’ Cat
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other
Is ‘Orange Cat Behaviour’ Real?
Your TikTok algorithm would like you to think so, but the experts weigh in
What It’s Like to Be a Hollywood Animal Trainer
“One day you’re working with Meryl Streep, and the next day you literally have a pony at somebody’s party”
Can Cats Share a Litter Box?
The better question is should they?