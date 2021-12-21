Safety · Kinship

Skip to main content

health

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

applying first aid to a burn on a dog

Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care

A woman tries to snuggle a reluctant cat

If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help

Sphynx cat

Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues

man holding dog lead and collar

It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes

woman dresses a great dane's paw with an orange bandage

Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency

cat lying on windowsill looking sad

With automatic feeders and self-cleaning litter trays, your cat could technically look after themselves... but should they?

Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat

Summer safety is vital for cats

Golden retriever lying in grass with red eyes

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

Green fingers at the ready

a small brown kitten is bottle fed

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer



a man holds a kitten while a woman scans it for microchip

Microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and it’s now required by law

A cat sitting in a tall grassy area.

Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)

An orange cat walking on a yellow cat exercise wheel.

We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

A black cat holding onto a rope with its claws.

A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke

Woman looking out window with small white dog.

Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets

Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked

Cute Bengal cat sniffs lilly flowers.

Keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty

Woman with brown hair on hand and knees with yellow cleaning gloves on, cleaning the floor whilst a black Labrador watches on

Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too

A fox stares down the camera on a UK street.

A veterinary nurse and cat behaviourist explains the relationship between foxes and cats

Calico cat sniffing wooden bamboo essential oil diffuser

How to keep your DIY spa cat-friendly

A rescue cat on a longtail fishing boat looks at the water for fish in Thailand.

More importantly: do they want to?

A ginger and white cat standing on a London street.

Free-roaming felines are much more common here than in other parts of the world – we uncover the reasons why

Cat chewing on cat grass

Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These ones will do them no harm

Cat eating out of metal bowl

Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself

More in Health

dental healthroutine careconditions & treatmentsskin issues & allergiesgroomingholistic vet careEmergencies & First Aid