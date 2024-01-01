Routine Care · Kinship

Skip to main content

health

routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

woman dresses a great dane's paw with an orange bandage

Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency

cat biting person's hand

Take things slow to figure out what works best for their pearly whites

Golden retriever lying in grass with red eyes

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

a small brown kitten is bottle fed

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer



A black cat holding onto a rope with its claws.

A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke

a woman hugging her cat with blonde hair

Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved

A senior cat is held in their owner's lap

From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

A grey cat walking away with its tail pointing upwards.

Causes and remedies for cat flatulence

Cat cleaning themself

A cautionary tale about a cat in heat

Blinking white and tan cat looks at the camera

Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication

Young beautiful woman cuddling with little snow bengal kitten on the bed.

Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you

A small white and brown dog stands in a veterinary clinic with a red bandage on his front leg.

Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help

Cute black cat with short fur grimacing as her anonymous owner is brushing her teeth with a toothbrush to maintain good dental health.

You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite

A ginger cat sitting upright against a wall, displaying their white fluffy primordial pouch.

A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isnt usually a cause for concern. So, dont let your kitty feel ashamed – theyre perfect just as they are

Young modern woman with tattoos and orange hair sitting cross-legged on her bed with her cat

Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or… not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell

side profile of black kitten sitting on a woman's lap

Has your cat injured themselves? Are they growing themselves an extra ear? Nope, it’s far more likely you’ve just stumbled across Henry’s Pocket

girl with black hair and black lipstick looking down at cat she is carrying

Their eyes might be watering but are our cats crying? And what can we do about it?

Young woman and her small white dog with a Whistle GPS.

Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

Young caucasian cheerful blonde girl sitting and hugging her lovely cocker spaniel dog in cafe.

Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life

vet smiling at dog

As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether

Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons

A woman laughing while sitting on a bench with her dog.

Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can

More in Health

dental healthsafetyconditions & treatmentsskin issues & allergiesgroomingholistic vet careEmergencies & First Aid