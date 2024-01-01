Conditions & Treatments · Kinship

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

applying first aid to a burn on a dog

Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

Sphynx cat

Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues

man with glasses brushes tiny dog

Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs

Discover everything you need to know about this in-water treatment

Woman playing with her orange cat.

Oof, that is bad

Golden retriever lying in grass with red eyes

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

A woman petting her cat on the couch

They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen

A cute calico cat laying on the floor with eyes wide open.

The common causes of cataracts, how to treat them and why surgery may be your best option

An orange cat coughing on a bed.

Everything you need to know about feline asthma, from someone who’s been there

Red cat with squinted eyes laying in a basket closeup

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

Beautiful playful tabby cat lying on the living room floor, playing with a ball of string.

If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

Blinking white and tan cat looks at the camera

Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication

A woman brushes a cat's hair.

Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us

Girl stroking petting old Devon Rex cat from animal shelter sitting on couch at home.

Or are they just being a cat? Here are the signs to look for

A ginger cat sitting upright against a wall, displaying their white fluffy primordial pouch.

A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isnt usually a cause for concern. So, dont let your kitty feel ashamed – theyre perfect just as they are

Mom cat and her kittens.

Are kittens on the way? Here’s how to find out

Red Cat On Threshold Looks At The Camera And Meows.

This can happen over time or very suddenly. Either way, it’s important to learn more about this symptom

White Persian cat on a blue background

Here’s how to help them get relief

Siamese cat coughing

You thought it was a hairball, but nothing’s coming up

Cat sitting by its litter box

Seriously, though – here’s how to deal with cat constipation

cat eating sensitive stomach food for cats

Dr Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer

vet smiling at dog

As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether

cat sitting in a litter box

Dr Audrey K Cook’s tips to getting to the bottom of a sh*tty situation

Orange cat relaxes in the garden.

Itchy and definitely not fun – here’s what to look out for

Cat playing and jumping with a rubber band

The most common questions about feline immunodeficiency virus, answered. Good news: most FIV positive cats live long, happy lives

