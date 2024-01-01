conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care

The common causes of cataracts, how to treat them and why surgery may be your best option

They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

Discover everything you need to know about this in-water treatment

Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs

Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us

Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

Everything you need to know about feline asthma, from someone who’s been there

health How to Tell If Your Cat Has Depression Or are they just being a cat? Here are the signs to look for

health Why Does My Cat Have a Primordial Pouch? A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isn ’ t usually a cause for concern. So, don ’ t let your kitty feel ashamed – they ’ re perfect just as they are

health How to Tell if a Cat is Pregnant Are kittens on the way? Here’s how to find out

health Why Is My Cat Heavy Breathing? This can happen over time or very suddenly. Either way, it’s important to learn more about this symptom

health UTIs Are Rubbish For Your Cat, Too Here’s how to help them get relief