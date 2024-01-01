Emergencies & First Aid · Kinship

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other emergency care advice to help in a pinch.

applying first aid to a burn on a dog

Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care

man holding dog lead and collar

It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes

woman dresses a great dane's paw with an orange bandage

Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency

woman pouring tea while cat comes close

Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods

cat lying on windowsill looking sad

With automatic feeders and self-cleaning litter trays, your cat could technically look after themselves... but should they?

Uncomfortable looking gray cat sitting on a window sill

Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E

A cat sitting in a tall grassy area.

Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)

a woman hugging her cat with blonde hair

Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved

Blinking white and tan cat looks at the camera

Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication

A small white and brown dog stands in a veterinary clinic with a red bandage on his front leg.

Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help

Young modern woman with tattoos and orange hair sitting cross-legged on her bed with her cat

Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or… not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell

Cat eating out of metal bowl

Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself

Siamese cat coughing

You thought it was a hairball, but nothing’s coming up

vet smiling at dog

As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether

grey and white cat with tongue sticking out

Here’s when you should worry if your cat is throwing up

kitten lying on the floor breathing through his mouth

“Cats don’t pant to cool off like dogs do.” Unless your pet is catching their breath after doing the zoomies, Dr Gary Weitzman says panting could be cause for concern

An orange cat holding its paw up

When it’s no big deal and when you should worry

White-and-brown cat sitting on a side table by a lamp with their mouth open, gagging

It’s not always an emergency – but it could be

Ginger adult cat sits in flowering summer garden on pavement.

It’s not always as simple as scraping out the stinger. Find out everything you need to know

