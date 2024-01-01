Cat Health · Kinship

Skip to main content

Cat Health

Get health advice from vets and specialists, from major medical stuff to everyday pet wellness.

routine careconditions & treatmentsskin issues & allergiesgroomingsafetyholistic vet careEmergencies & First Aiddental health
Cat playing and jumping with a rubber band
health

What Should I Know About FIV in Cats?

The most common questions about feline immunodeficiency virus, answered. Good news: most FIV positive cats live long, happy lives

routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

woman dresses a great dane's paw with an orange bandage

Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency

See More routine care Articles

Wildly Popular

conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

applying first aid to a burn on a dog

Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

Sphynx cat

Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues

See More conditions & treatments Articles

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

Sphynx cat

Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues

man with glasses brushes tiny dog

Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs

See More skin issues & allergies Articles

grooming

Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

man with glasses brushes tiny dog

Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs

Golden retriever lying in grass with red eyes

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

See More grooming Articles

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

applying first aid to a burn on a dog

Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care

A woman tries to snuggle a reluctant cat

If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help

Sphynx cat

Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues

See More safety Articles

holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

Red cat with squinted eyes laying in a basket closeup

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

See More holistic vet care Articles

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other emergency care advice to help in a pinch.

applying first aid to a burn on a dog

Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care

man holding dog lead and collar

It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes

woman dresses a great dane's paw with an orange bandage

Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency

See More Emergencies & First Aid Articles

dental health

Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here’s everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.

Curious cat sniffing on toothpaste on toothbrush held by pet owner.

It sounds like a daunting task, but here are some helpful steps to take

cat biting person's hand

Take things slow to figure out what works best for their pearly whites

Woman playing with her orange cat.

Oof, that is bad

See More dental health Articles