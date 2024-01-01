Grooming · Kinship

health

grooming

Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

man with glasses brushes tiny dog

Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs

Golden retriever lying in grass with red eyes

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

A cat walking by a little box

I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and lets just say it went off with... multiple hitches

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

We asked a behaviourist if this content creator’s approach to cutting his kitten’s nails is something you can try at home

brown cat in grass

What to do when your cat hawks one up

white and brown cat being brushed

Give them the day off from self-grooming

cat wrapped in towel after bath

How to bathe a cat, step by step

Cat enjoying laying on girl's legs and being cuddled

Expert tips and the best tools for getting the job done without a scratch

cat hair loss

Don’t start shopping for cat wigs yet. But if your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss

Portrait of siberian cat with green eyes by the window.

How to prevent an ear infection (and treat one if it’s too late)

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more

