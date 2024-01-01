Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

health Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet? Just because you can, does it mean you should?

shopping Litter Robot: Will My Cat Use an Automatic Litter Box? I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let ’ s just say it went off with... multiple hitches

health 6 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

health Cutting Cat Nails Is Hard, Is This Unusual Viral Hack The Answer? We asked a behaviourist if this content creator’s approach to cutting his kitten’s nails is something you can try at home

health Hairballs: A Tangled Web What to do when your cat hawks one up