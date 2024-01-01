pet health
- lifestyle
How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
- health
Is Your Home Safe? Common Causes of Pet Burns in the UK and How to Prevent Them
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
- health
Black Dots On Your Dog Or Cat? Here’s What You Need to Know
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
- health
New ‘Bullycat’ Breeding Trend Sparks Outrage As Experts Warn of Severe Health Risks
Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues
- lifestyle
What to Do, Practically, When Your Pet Dies
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
- health
Is It Snowing? Or Does Your Pet Have Dandruff?
Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs
- health
How To Prevent Your Dog‘s Teeth Rotting
Everything you need to know about the most common – and preventable disease your dog can get
- health
Absolutely Everything That Should Be In Your Pet’s First Aid Kit
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
- health
What is Hydrotherapy For Pets?
Discover everything you need to know about this in-water treatment
- health
Dalmatians May Be the Key to Spotting Genetic Diseases, Say Scientists
Those spots aren’t just for show...
- health
How to Make Your Cat’s Oral Care as Stress-Free as Possible
Take things slow to figure out what works best for their pearly whites
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pineapple?
Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs
- lifestyle
What It Takes To Be a Registered Veterinary Nurse
It’s not all cuddling cute puppies and kittens…
- health
Health Warning as Pet Parents Urged To Keep Animals Indoors During Peak Pollen Times
Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”
- nutrition
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
- lifestyle
Pet Food Banks Can Help If You’re Struggling to Feed Your Pet
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
- nutrition
What to Know When Your Vet Says Your Dog is Overweight
Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do
- health
RSPCA Urges Pet Parents to Neuter Cats Ahead of Kitten Season
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- health
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
- health
Does My Pet Have Hay Fever?
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
- health
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing Pet Insurance
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you
- health
Pet Blood Donation: How Your Dog or Cat Can Become a Lifesaving Hero
Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help
- health
5 Ways To Keep Your Pup Safe This Spring
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
- lifestyle
Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for the Ultimate Spring Refresh
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
- lifestyle
Where to Get Help If You’re Struggling to Afford Your Pet
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
- lifestyle
Should Your Dog Be There When Your Other Dog Is Put to Sleep?
Three dog behaviourists share insights and advice to help you and your pups navigate this incredibly difficult time
- health
Certain Dog Breeds Are More Likely to Get Cancer, New Study Finds
It’s actually not the big ones
- lifestyle
5 Ways AI Will Change the Way You Parent Your Pet – Are You Ready?
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Pears?
Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for
- health
Why Is My Cat Heavy Breathing?
This can happen over time or very suddenly. Either way, it’s important to learn more about this symptom
- health
What to Do When Your Dog Eats Something Toxic
So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... here’s what to do
- behaviour
Why Do Cats’ Eyes Glow in the Dark?
Those glowing orbs are actually a pretty useful result of evolution
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
- health
What is Sterile Meningitis in Dogs?
Meningitis can be a scary word to hear, but it’s not as bad as you might think – a vet explains the signs to look out for and the treatments available
- health
Whistle’s New Smart Collar Is Giving Pets a Voice
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can
- health
Warning Signs Your Dog Needs to Go to the Hospital – Right Away
Trust me, I’m a vet
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Spaying Or Neutering Your Dog
A vet’s take on why it’s a smart choice
- health
Can Dogs Actually Get the Common Cold?
You’re sneezing, blowing your nose and stocking up on Lemsip. But is your pup at risk of catching your cold?
- lifestyle
9 Unexpected To-Dos for New Pet Parents
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there
- health
10 Things to Ask At Your First Vet Visit
There are no stupid questions when it comes to your dog’s health
- health
What’s the Deal With Pet Insurance?
It covers your pet so you can get that broken leg fixed – while keeping your wallet happy
- lifestyle
8 Comforting Thoughts to Help You Through the Death of Your Pet
There’s no guidebook to grief and loss – but these kind words will help