volunteering
How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
Backlash Grows Against Turkey’s ‘Massacre Law’ Aimed At Street Dogs – Here’s How You Can Help
The new bill, seen as a potential death sentence for many of Turkey’s cherished street dogs, was passed in July. Activists tell us they will keep on fighting
The Dog Fostering Lifeline Helping People Flee Domestic Abuse
Beloved pets are often used by perpetrators of domestic abuse to manipulate their victims. That’s why Dogs Trust runs a specialist service to temporarily home dogs while their parents seek safety
Pet Food Banks Can Help If You’re Struggling to Feed Your Pet
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
What Happens When Kids Read Books With Dogs
Spoiler alert: it’s more than just cute