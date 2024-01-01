Who says sales are just for humans?
Dog Shopping
Looking for solid basics? Need a cool gift? Ready to splurge? Whatever you’re after, we have the shopping guide for you.
9 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just for Pets
Super-festive options for dogs and cats who deserve a daily Christmas treat
Wildly Popular
clothes & accessories
Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute jumper. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.
Football Merch For Pets
The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros
From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet
toys & puzzles
Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favourite toys to interactive puzzles.
The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
food, treats & feeders
Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.
Swedish meatballs: optional
How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)
health & grooming
Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
leads, collars & harnesses
Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish – from dog collars to cat harnesses.
Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...
With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball
beds & furniture
The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter tray).
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
crates, carriers & travel gear
Shop for the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road – from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.
Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
art & home
Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and trinkets to pet cams and robo vacs.
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
So fresh and so clean
Sustainable > Sustainable
Shop sustainably for brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.
They’re only one step away from world domination
Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly
Wise choices make your home healthier for you and your pet
gift guide
Dog Gotcha Day? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? Our experts (and some celebs) have picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.
Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them
Get your pup in the festive spirit
No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy
products for pet people
Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).
The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world