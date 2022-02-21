Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
health & grooming
Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can
This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
Compression vests, interactive toys and pheromone sprays will be game-changers for nervous pups
Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it
And yes, gen Z dogs can still rock side parts
Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds such as loud fireworks
Boutique New York nursery The Sill gives us the dirt on dog-friendly plants
Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching from the comfort of your own home
The best paw balms, based on vets’ recommendations
Your foster dog needs love – but they also need stuff
In fact, it chills them out
From dog nappies to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more
The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling
Because an infestation is the last thing your pup – and your home – needs