clothes & accessories

Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute jumper. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.

Who says sales are just for humans?

The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros

From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet

Ladies and Gentlemen of the ton, meet the Bridgerton x maxbone Leash Set: a fusion of functionality and sophistication inspired by the Netflix sensation, Bridgerton.

With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball

dog collage: Dachshund wearing heart shaped sunglasses, Lay Lo dog bed, red harness, heart shaped tag, a heart bandana, "lover not a biter" patch

Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them

Happy Chihuahua dog running outdoors wearing blue jacket in winter snow

Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season

dog with maxbone sweater, whistle limited edition tool, interactive dog toys, mr. dog bowls, and rope toys

From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion

A woman in a long sleeve white shirt hugging a tan pug dog in a beige harness

Hermès seems to think so

woman and dog both wearing crocs

Wagwear’s WagWellies Mojave booties let your pup get in on the comfy lifestyle

Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them

The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is as good an excuse as any to treat your pet like cat royalty (aka Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin)

From dog nappies to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years

Shiba Inu dog wearing a rainbow raincoat on a path outside while on a leash held by his pet parent, a person wearing black and gray

Where function meets fashion

Backview of a man in a dark grey suit with a leash and an attached poop bad holder that is attached to a greyhound dog in a grey sweater

When sh*t happens, you don’t have to be the one standing on the pavement without a plan

