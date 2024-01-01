winter
- behaviour
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear Free Training Can Help
The founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions and grooming appointments less stressful for pets
- behaviour
Dog Etiquette: How to Train Your Dog to Be the Perfect Guest
Because nobody wants your pup eating the host’s charcuterie platter
- behaviour
How Do I Get My Dog to Wear a Winter Coat?
Chilly pup refusing to layer? Here’s how to train them to love their winter wardrobe
- behaviour
How to Teach Your Dog to Poo in the Snow
Snow days are fun – until your pup needs to do their thing outside
- health
The Chilling Truth About Dog Frostbite
Yep, all those warnings your mum gave you as a kid apply to your dog, too. Learn how to keep your pup safe in the cold
- lifestyle
11 Ways to Raise Your Cat Parenting Game in 2024
Make this new year a great one for your kitty
- behaviour
Is Your Cat SAD?
Find out if your cat has seasonal depression, and how to combat it
- lifestyle
How Cold is Too Cold for Cats?
To venture out or stay cosy indoors...
- behaviour
Can Your Dog Suffer From Seasonal Depression?
Here’s why dogs may suffer from seasonal affective disorder, too
- health
A Vet Explains How To Keep Your Pet’s Medical Bills Low This Winter
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
- lifestyle
The Greatest Gift You Can Give? Help An Animal in Need
The charities and shelters that need your help this Christmas
- shopping
Gifts For the Classy Cat People in Your Life
Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline
- shopping
12 Winter Trappings For the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
- shopping
10 Cute Christmas Jumpers Just For Dogs
Get your pup in the festive spirit
- shopping
The Best Christmas Gifts For Dog Parents
Being a dog parent is hard work, so let’s make it a little easier
- shopping
8 Christmas-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy
- shopping
12 Christmas Presents That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages
From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin?
Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation
- health
Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs
Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard
- shopping
15 Pet-Inspired Christmas Decorations Worth Pride of Place on Your Tree
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year
- health
Holiday Safety Tips for Festive Felines
Chances are, your cat is already plotting some Christmas chaos. Fear not, veterinarian Dr Aimee Simpson has tips on how to safeguard your holiday spirit and your pet
- shopping
9 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just for Pets
Super-festive options for dogs and cats who deserve a daily Christmas treat
- lifestyle
Dog Walking 101: How Often You Should Walk Your Dog
Your dog may need more exercise than you think, according to three pet experts