Articles by Avery Felman
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
- nutrition
5 Cat Meal Toppers For Picky Eaters
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons
- health
How to Prevent and Treat Ticks On Cats
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
- shopping
Sudoku Is the Newest Brain Game for Dogs
They’re only one step away from world domination
They’re only one step away from world domination
- shopping
5 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet
- shopping
8 Christmas-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy
No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy
- shopping
I Tested My Cat’s DNA, and Here Are the Results
From health predispositions to breed history, Wisdom Panel’s genetic testing revealed my cat’s internal world
From health predispositions to breed history, Wisdom Panel’s genetic testing revealed my cat’s internal world
- shopping
The Best Cat Scratching Posts, Pads and Everything In Between
Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?
Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?
- shopping
Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments For Cats
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer
- shopping
The Ultimate Shopping List For Your New Cat
Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents
Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents
- shopping
Your Commute Is About to Get Infinitely Cuter With These Dog City Carriers
The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet – and dog – around town
The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet – and dog – around town
- shopping
8 ‘TikTok Made Me Buy It’ Pet Must Haves
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies
- shopping
6 Cat Kicker Toys That Will Help Your Cat Beat Their Boredom
The cat kicker toys that will keep your cat booked and busy (and kicking like they’re Beth Mead)
The cat kicker toys that will keep your cat booked and busy (and kicking like they’re Beth Mead)
- shopping
15 Pet-Inspired Christmas Decorations Worth Pride of Place on Your Tree
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year
- shopping
Stylish Cat Bowls Almost Too Pretty To Eat From
Whisker-friendly dishes, modern elevated feeders, hand-painted porcelain and more
Whisker-friendly dishes, modern elevated feeders, hand-painted porcelain and more
- shopping
5 Best Cat Nappies of 2023
The top cat nappies to combat excitable urinators, leaking caused by incontinence and help those recovering from surgery
The top cat nappies to combat excitable urinators, leaking caused by incontinence and help those recovering from surgery
- shopping
Wait, This Is Cat Furniture?
Mid-century modern coffee table or litter box? Industrial bookcase or cat tower? If you can’t tell, that’s kind of the point
Mid-century modern coffee table or litter box? Industrial bookcase or cat tower? If you can’t tell, that’s kind of the point
- lifestyle
How to Walk Your Cat On a Lead
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat
- shopping
Must Read: Queer Icons and Their Cats
Striking photographs and captivating anecdotes about LGBTQIA+ trailblazers and their feline friends, including Freddie Mercury and Dusty Springfield
Striking photographs and captivating anecdotes about LGBTQIA+ trailblazers and their feline friends, including Freddie Mercury and Dusty Springfield
- shopping
6 of the Best Ear Cleaners For Dogs
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching from the comfort of your own home
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching from the comfort of your own home
- shopping
5 Natural Paw Balms That Will Keep Your Pup Safe From Summer Heat
The best paw balms, based on vets’ recommendations
The best paw balms, based on vets’ recommendations
- shopping
9 Dental Products to Keep Your Dog’s Teeth Gleaming
The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling
The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling
- shopping
Keep Your Dog Dry With These Stylish Raincoats
Where function meets fashion
Where function meets fashion
- shopping
6 Genius Interactive Dog Toys From Nina Ottosson
These puzzle toys are made to help you bond with your pup
These puzzle toys are made to help you bond with your pup
- shopping
How to Travel With a Cat (Without a Scratch)
Everything you need to bring your cat home for Christmas, including calming products and a portable litter box
Everything you need to bring your cat home for Christmas, including calming products and a portable litter box
- shopping
7 Best Dog Harnesses For When Collars Don’t Cut It
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog – from flat-faced breeds to escape artists
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog – from flat-faced breeds to escape artists
- shopping
7 Poo Bag Holders That Will Save You in Any Dog Walk Emergency
When sh*t happens, you don’t have to be the one standing on the pavement without a plan
When sh*t happens, you don’t have to be the one standing on the pavement without a plan
- shopping
Finally, a Litter Box That’s Thought of Everything
An electric litter box for techy cat parents and their tactful felines
An electric litter box for techy cat parents and their tactful felines
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
What Fruits Can Your Cat Feast On?
Pass the fruit bowl – it’s treat time
Pass the fruit bowl – it’s treat time
- shopping
10 Food-Themed Toys to Tease Your Cat
From burritos to baguettes, these catnip-stuffed toys may curb your cat’s munchies
From burritos to baguettes, these catnip-stuffed toys may curb your cat’s munchies