Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans

Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs

As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes

nutrition Can My Dog Eat Kiwi? Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...

nutrition Can Dogs Eat Onions? Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...

nutrition Can Dogs Eat Pancakes? Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?

nutrition Everything You Need to Know About Your Dog’s Nutrition From dry food to homemade food, this guide will help you learn the fundamentals of dog nutrition

nutrition Can Dogs Eat Tuna? It’s best to avoid feeding your pup this fishy snack