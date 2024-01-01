Weight Management · Kinship

nutrition

weight management

Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

group of three people and a dog gather round food on a picnic blanket on grass

There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

An obese dachshund dog plays with a rubber ball on a sandy beach

Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do

A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

Newfoundland dog in the arms its owner

How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)

Cute dog dining with people during the evening light on the backyard of the house outdoors.

Being constantly starving is in their genes


white dog looking up at a table with a plate filled with food on it

What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

A dog laying on a couch peacefully.

If hypothyroidism is to blame, it’s best not to let sleeping dogs lie

Great Dane dog and Chihuahua dog laying in the grass

We know, our pets grow up too fast. But seriously, how fast is too fast (or slow)? Kinship and Waltham Petcare Science Institute created a simple tool to help your new pet’s growth stay on track

white cat having dry food added to its feeder

Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier

Border Collie digging into a plate of dog food while seated at a yellow table

Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?

Young woman with her senior dog in the autumn park.

Your older dog is the love of your life. Here are some health issues to look out for

Man crouching down to let two dogs eat out of a bowl

The key to curbing mindless snacking – according to a veterinarian

