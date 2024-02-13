Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

There is n othing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll

It’s the best fruit of the season, after all

As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes

As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes

Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...

Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice

Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years

Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs

How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)

Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)

Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years

Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs

It’s the best fruit of the season, after all

nutrition Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns? Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice

nutrition Can My Dog Eat Kiwi? Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...

nutrition Can Dogs Eat Onions? Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...

nutrition Can Dogs Eat Pancakes? Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?

nutrition Can My Dog Eat Pears? Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for