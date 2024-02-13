Can Dogs Eat Cherries?
As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes
Skip to main content
Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.
As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes
It’s the best fruit of the season, after all
There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll
Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...
As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes
It’s the best fruit of the season, after all
Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)
How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...
Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?
Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for
Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat
So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... here’s what to do
Yes, this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet
Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl
From turkey to mince pies, Brussels sprouts to parsnips, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table
Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?