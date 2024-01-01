vitamins & supplements

Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.

It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

nutrition Can My Dog Eat Celery? Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions

health Home Remedies for Dog Joint Pain Relief DIY ways to help your pup cope with joint pain

nutrition How to Give Your Dog the Vitamins and Minerals They Need Your pup needs their greens, too

nutrition Are Probiotics Actually Something Your Dog Needs? Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts

nutrition Glucosamine For Dogs: Everything You Need to Know You may have heard other pup parents praising this supplement. Here’s what a vet has to say