There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll
Treats
Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert recs on everything from dog training bites to catnip chew sticks, plus human foods for healthy snacks.
How to Use Dog Treats For Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do
How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)
Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns?
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl
Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?
A behaviourist reveals the most mouth-watering treats for training your pup
Can Dogs Eat Strawberries?
In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup
Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds
Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe
Can Dogs Eat Grapes?
The answer is no, no, no and here’s why
Indulge your dog (safely) with these delicious and healthy snacks
Can Dogs Eat Avocado?
Hold the avo toast, please
Let Your Dog Lap Up Your Bone Broth
It isn’t just a healthy snack for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Jenner. And we’ve got a recipe to try
Can Dogs Eat Cucumbers?
That cucumber crunch is irresistible. Learn if your dog can get in on that action
You may think they smell disgusting, but your dog will love them
How Many Treats Is Too Many?
The key to curbing mindless snacking – according to a veterinarian
Can Dogs Eat Honey?
They shouldn’t exactly have their paw in the honey jar constantly, but the sweet stuff can be beneficial in some cases