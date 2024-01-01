sustainable
- nutrition
6 Mushroom Superfoods That Won’t Turn Your Dog Into a Zombie
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
- shopping
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
- nutrition
8 Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables You Can Share With Your Dog
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent in 2024
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.
- lifestyle
Sustainable Pet Parenting Can Be Stressful. Here’s How to Deal With it
“We have to be good to ourselves the way we want to be good to the planet”
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world
- shopping
Sudoku Is the Newest Brain Game for Dogs
They’re only one step away from world domination
- shopping
Turns Out the Grass is Greener on the Inside
Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly
- nutrition
Is Cooking Your Dog’s Food Worth it?
A nutritionist on dogs’ unique dietary needs, important ingredients and other pro tips for home-cooked dog food
- shopping
How the Litter Genie Made Me a Better Cat Dad
The Litter Genie prevents daily scooping, plastic waste and the sights (and smells) of a full litter box
- shopping
5 Cleaning Products Safe for Pets and the Planet
So fresh and so clean
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love – but they also need stuff
- shopping
7 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more
- shopping
9 Dental Products to Keep Your Dog’s Teeth Gleaming
The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling
- shopping
The Best Cat Water Fountains
Fresh, flowing water will keep your pet hydrated, ward off UTIs and reduce water waste
- shopping
7 Poo Bag Holders That Will Save You in Any Dog Walk Emergency
When sh*t happens, you don’t have to be the one standing on the pavement without a plan
- nutrition
Big Fish: The Best Omega-3 Supplements for Dogs (And Why They Need Them)
Fatty acids rev up your dog’s energy, keep their coat shiny, help with inflammation from allergies and arthritis, and so much more