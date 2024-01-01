cat adoption
- lifestyle
RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double
The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks
- lifestyle
How I Built My Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up – but it’s perfectly complete
- lifestyle
You Can Now Adopt The Cat & Dog Models From IKEA’s New Catalogue
No pets were asked to construct IKEA flat-pack furniture with their significant other in the making of these images
- lifestyle
How To Safely Surrender Your Pet If You Have No Other Choice
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
- lifestyle
Cat Parents! The Microchip Law is Here – Avoid £500 Fine
Microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and it’s now required by law
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- lifestyle
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
- lifestyle
More Men Are Adopting Cats
A report shows that man has a new best friend
- lifestyle
Has a Cat Wandered Into Your Life? It Could Be the Cat Distribution System
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat – is that really a thing?
- behaviour
How to Introduce Your Adult Cat to a New Kitten
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
- lifestyle
Where to Get Help If You’re Struggling to Afford Your Pet
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
- lifestyle
Why Senior Cats Make the Best Roommates
I adopted a couple of seniors because cats, like wine, only get better with age
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a ‘Less Adoptable’ Cat
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other
- behaviour
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted
- behaviour
Does Your Cat Hate Your New Partner?
How to help your kitty warm up to your SO
- lifestyle
How to Teach Your Kitty-Obsessed Kid How to Stroke a Cat
Boundaries are the name of the game with this one
- lifestyle
What to Expect in the First 48 Hours With Your New Cat
Here’s how to help your rescue kitty feel at home
- lifestyle
The Greatest Gift You Can Give? Help An Animal in Need
The charities and shelters that need your help this Christmas
- lifestyle
Welcome to the Jungle: How to Introduce a New Cat to Your Pets
Feels high stakes because it kind of is
- lifestyle
7 Steps to Keep Your New Kitten Happy and Healthy
A vet breaks down everything you need to know when you bring home a new kitten
- behaviour
The Cat Breed-Behaviour Connection
Which cats are more likely to have stranger danger? Bite the hand that feeds them? Get the zoomies? Scientists studied 5,700 pet cats and discovered some interesting traits
- lifestyle
Should I Adopt a Bonded Pair?
Some besties are inseparable, and that’s not always a bad thing
- lifestyle
A Step-by-Step Guide to Adopting a Cat
From where to begin looking to how to prepare your home for the new arrival
- shopping
I Tested My Cat’s DNA, and Here Are the Results
From health predispositions to breed history, Wisdom Panel’s genetic testing revealed my cat’s internal world
- lifestyle
How to Prepare For an Adoption Home Visit
7 tips for acing your inspection and bringing your new pup home
- lifestyle
Kim-Joy’s Rescue Cats Love To Watch Her Bake
The quirky, Insta-famous baker and The Great British Bake-Off star on her adopted kitten littermates and their fascination with watching her knead dough
- lifestyle
Black Cats: Good Luck Charms Or Bad Omens?
Let’s dispel some silly superstitions
- lifestyle
The Pros & Cons of Adding a Second Pet to the Family
Double trouble or double the fun? Dog trainer Lindsay Hamrick weighs in
- lifestyle
Cat Allergies: Do Hypoallergenic Cats Exist?
If the sniffles are getting you down, don’t stress: you have options
- lifestyle
10 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet
It’s a big decision, so tick these boxes before you sign on the dotted line
- lifestyle
10 Questions to Ask a Rescue Centre About an Adoptable Cat
From medical history to adoption fees to litter preferences, here’s everything you need to know
- behaviour
Mastering the Art of Litter Box Training: How to Train Cats to Use a Litter Box
If you do nothing else, teach your cat to poo in their litter box (not in your shoe)
- behaviour
One Is the Loneliest Number: What to Know About ‘Single Kitten Syndrome’
Why adopting two kittens may be easier (and better for them) than adopting one
- lifestyle
Pros and Cons of Adopting Two Kittens From the Same Litter
Is it double the trouble or double the fun?