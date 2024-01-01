to the rescue
How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
Backlash Grows Against Turkey’s ‘Massacre Law’ Aimed At Street Dogs – Here’s How You Can Help
The new bill, seen as a potential death sentence for many of Turkey’s cherished street dogs, was passed in July. Activists tell us they will keep on fighting
RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double
The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks
Meet-Ups For Rescue Dogs Help Pets & Their Parents Find Community
As more people choose to adopt, rescue dog meet-ups are popping up all over the UK and the US. One writer took her former stray Lucy along to see what it’s all about…
Meet Lily: The Calming Cat Who Soothes Seizures and Stress
Vote for her in the Cats Protection National Cat Awards
How Cats Protection and Refuge Are Empowering Survivors of Domestic Abuse
Learn more about the important partnership between the two charities
What It Takes To Be a Registered Veterinary Nurse
It’s not all cuddling cute puppies and kittens…