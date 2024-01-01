dog food
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Cherries?
As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Peaches?
It’s the best fruit of the season, after all
- behaviour
How To Deal With A Food-Motivated Dog During Picnic Season
There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pineapple?
Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs
- nutrition
6 Mushroom Superfoods That Won’t Turn Your Dog Into a Zombie
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
- lifestyle
Pet Food Banks Can Help If You’re Struggling to Feed Your Pet
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Pancreatitis in Dogs
Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- lifestyle
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
- nutrition
8 Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables You Can Share With Your Dog
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
- shopping
The Best Easter Treats and Toys For Dogs
How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns?
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
- nutrition
Could Your Dog’s Diet Be Changing Their Behaviour?
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
- health
Should I Let My Dog Eat Off My Plate?
What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Onions?
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About Your Dog’s Nutrition
From dry food to homemade food, this guide will help you learn the fundamentals of dog nutrition
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tuna?
It’s best to avoid feeding your pup this fishy snack
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Celery?
Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions
- health
What to Do When Your Dog Eats Something Toxic
So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... here’s what to do
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent in 2024
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Carrots?
Yes, this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Bananas?
Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup
- nutrition
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl
- health
Diabetes in Dogs: Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention
Learn which breeds are at risk, the symptoms to look out for and what treatment options are available.
- nutrition
Which Christmas Foods Can My Dog Eat?
From turkey to mince pies, Brussels sprouts to parsnips, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table
- nutrition
Peanut Butter Is the Best Snack. Can Your Dog Have It?
Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?
- nutrition
Is Cooking Your Dog’s Food Worth it?
A nutritionist on dogs’ unique dietary needs, important ingredients and other pro tips for home-cooked dog food
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Strawberries?
In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin?
Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Apples?
Yep – this fibre-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?
Yes – blueberries are a fibre- and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup
- nutrition
Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds
- nutrition
Your Dog Will Love This Mackerel Meal Topper
Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe
- shopping
9 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On
From handmade ceramics to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love – but they also need stuff
- lifestyle
10 Non-Toxic and Dog-Safe Houseplants
Brb... running out to buy air plants and succulents
- lifestyle
Chopping It Up With Wellness Guru Jasmine Hemsley, Julie, Arji & Mr Bims
“They gather around when they see us setting up a sound bath – they can sense a calming energy and want chill-out time with us”
- nutrition
Can Your Dog Eat Watermelon?
Yep, you can share watermelon with your pup – but there are a few safety tips to keep in mind
- nutrition
7 Automatic Pet Feeders That Will Make Every Meal an Event
Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier
- shopping
7 Dog Food Containers You Didn’t Know You Needed
Because your dog is plotting how to break into their stash
- nutrition
10 Fruits and Vegetables That Your Dog Can Feast On
Indulge your dog (safely) with these delicious and healthy snacks
- nutrition
8 Superseeds to Add to Your Dog’s Diet
From chia to pumpkin, seeds pack a major nutritional punch
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Rice?
Yes, actually. Just follow these guidelines
- nutrition
How You Can Easily Manage Your Dog’s Weight
Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Oranges?
Yes and no. Learn how to safely feed citrus to your pup
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Kale?
Yes, this superfood is good for your dog in small amounts