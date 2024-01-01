Articles by Dr Nina Blackmore, MRCVS, BVSc, PgCertSAECC
Dr Nina Blackmore, MRCVS, BVSc, PgCertSAECC
Nina Blackmore is a vet who, after leaving the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, took up two very different lives. For four long, chaotic days each fortnight she lives in a tiny house next to a small animal veterinary hospital in Boston, managing hospitalised patients and treating any emergency cases that turn up. As well as emergencies she also has a keen interest in pain management and acupuncture. The rest of her time is spent in a quirky bungalow in Rutland where she and her husband run a self sufficient small holding and a dog home boarding business. She spends her life surrounded by animals and has made it her life goal to help as many as possible.
- health
Is Your Home Safe? Common Causes of Pet Burns in the UK and How to Prevent Them
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
- health
How to Deal With Pesky Plaque On Your Dog’s Teeth
What to do if you’ve let your pooch’s pearly whites get past their best
What to do if you’ve let your pooch’s pearly whites get past their best
- health
What Is Alabama Rot? How to Spot The Potentially Fatal Disease
This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms
This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms
- nutrition
How Many Cat Treats Is Too Many?
It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...
It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Eats Something They Shouldn’t
Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu
Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu
- health
A Vet Explains How To Keep Your Pet’s Medical Bills Low This Winter
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether