Behaviour & Body Language · Kinship

Skip to main content

behaviour

behaviour & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behaviour.

Woman hugging her small white dog at home.

An animal behaviourist explains why they do (and don’t) get involved in the game

Are faeces in your flower beds ruining your garden?

With consent, of course...

Add this unusual sound to your feline-to-English dictionary

Golden retriever lying in grass with red eyes

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

A fluffy black cat walking along the top of a fence.

Walk this way...

A woman with brown hair sits on a sofa holding a grey cat while her Corgi sits next to her.

How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down

Red cat with squinted eyes laying in a basket closeup

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

A cross-eyed white cat with their tongue hanging out, sat inside a cardboard box.

We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things

A kitten and a puppy laying on the floor looking at each other.

There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds

A woman wearing glasses lying on the floor in front of her Macbook and stroking her cat.

Or are they just ignoring you...

A cat sitting on a shelf with glassware.

Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why

Cat being affectionate towards woman with tattoos

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

Scared black cat standing on couch.

They do love to stare at absolutely nothing

Woman trying to hug a grumpy orange cat.

We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not

Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked

Woman holding brown kitten to her face.

Forget everything you think you know...

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat

woman holding tabby kitten smiles at man holding tabby cat

Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house

A fox stares down the camera on a UK street.

A veterinary nurse and cat behaviourist explains the relationship between foxes and cats

A rescue cat on a longtail fishing boat looks at the water for fish in Thailand.

More importantly: do they want to?

Pregnant woman with his brown and white cat on her lap.

There could be a reason they seem to be a little more obsessed with you than usual

Somali cat lie inside transperent plastic box.

Like, no. But also… yes? Right?

Black cat jumping from the table to the closet.

Seriously, your kitty’s a little Olympian

Woman and her Dalmatian puppy look in the mirror at their reflections.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the cutest of them all?

A cat walking by a little box

I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and lets just say it went off with... multiple hitches

Cat making a disgusted face.

Their noses are as powerful as they are cute

More in Behaviour

basic obedience & traininganxiety & separation anxietybehavioural issues