behaviour & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behaviour.

With consent, of course...

Are f aeces in your flower beds ruining your garden?

A n animal behaviourist explains why they do (and don’t) get involved in the game

We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

Add this unusual sound to your feline-to-English dictionary

behaviour How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds

behaviour Does Your Cat Recognise Your Voice? Or are they just ignoring you...

behaviour Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over? Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why

behaviour The Feline Five Is a Personality Test That Could Actually Be Useful You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

behaviour Can Cats See Ghosts? They do love to stare at absolutely nothing