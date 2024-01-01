Basic Obedience & Training · Kinship

behaviour

basic obedience & training

Learn from the experts and train your pet on basic obedience: toilet training, crate training, even litter training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.

A woman wearing glasses lying on the floor in front of her Macbook and stroking her cat.

Or are they just ignoring you...

Cat being affectionate towards woman with tattoos

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

Maine coon cat gnaws spray bottle with water laying on sofa.

And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat

A woman walking with her dog at golden hour.

Animal behaviourist Karen London on how ‘springing forward’ causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too

Bodil Jane illustration, someone waters a garden with a brown dog in it

Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality

Woman playing with a black kitten.

Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines

tri-colour, calico cat, white, black and tabby cat lying on their back with their paws lifted, looking at the camera

Peel back the layers of mystery to discover the truth about our feline friends

Brie Larson and the dog in Lessons in Chemistry

“One day you’re working with Meryl Streep, and the next day you literally have a pony at somebody’s party”

two cats sharing litter box

The better question is should they?

Big Ginger Cat With Belly Up On Bed.

Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill

Woman playing with her cat and dog.

Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted

Cat hissing at a person attempting to pet its cheek

How to help your kitty warm up to your SO

Cute little girl playing with her pet kitten at home.

Boundaries are the name of the game with this one

We asked a behaviourist if this content creator’s approach to cutting his kitten’s nails is something you can try at home

Woman using a laptop in bed, looking at her cat

Here’s how to help your rescue kitty feel at home

2 cats on a small chair

Feels high stakes because it kind of is

Taylor Swift is TIME Person of The Year.

Maybe even better...

Cats might be curious creatures, but when yours goes missing it can send the most composed pet parent into a spin

A kitten playing with a mouse cat toy.

Your cat deserves to play, but you deserve to walk away unscathed

A Burma breed cat on a leashed harness sitting near a feet of a girl at a pedestrian crossing.

Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat

A woman with curly black hair sitting in front of a dark purple and yellow backdrop while looking down affectionately at her two cats sitting on her lap

If your cat still approaches you with a figurative arched eyebrow of scepticism, try these tricks to put them at ease

An angry kitty swatting at a barking puppy.

A common (if not silly) question with a complicated answer

cat playing fetch

Move over, pups. This is a cat’s game, too

A gray cat in a tan cat carrier

A behaviourist’s six surefire steps to training a cat to go in a carrier

Cat sitting in a teal litter box

If you do nothing else, teach your cat to poo in their litter box (not in your shoe)

Gray and white cat walking out the door

Your kitty’s an explorer. But if you want to keep their expeditions indoors, here‘s how

