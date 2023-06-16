Behavioural Issues · Kinship

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behaviour and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

Contrary to popular belief, it might not be a ‘gift’ at all...

Are faeces in your flower beds ruining your garden?

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

cat coming out of litter box

A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat

A cat sitting on a shelf with glassware.

Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why

Cat being affectionate towards woman with tattoos

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat

woman holding tabby kitten smiles at man holding tabby cat

Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house

A cute orange tabby kitten playing with feathers.

Your TikTok algorithm would like you to think so, but the experts weigh in

Male and female cat lying side by side.

There’s more to it than you might think

Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons

cat biting person's hand

Don’t live in fear of your feline overlord. A vet explains why cats bite (and what you can do to avoid their wrath)

A black and white kitten nibbling on the leaf of a plant in a livingroom.

Tips to get your cat to quit eating your greens

Cats might be curious creatures, but when yours goes missing it can send the most composed pet parent into a spin

A kitten playing with a mouse cat toy.

Your cat deserves to play, but you deserve to walk away unscathed

Three cat puzzles on a colorful pink, burgundy, and green color-block background

Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?

Two cats in a living room that appear to be arguing.

Between actual cats...

Short haired woman holding a gray cat that's playfully pawing at her nose

It’s a little more complicated than that

A woman in a fun Christmas sweater with bright red nails holding a shiny red Christmas tree ornament in front of her grey cat

There is a way to keep these Christmas chaos demons at bay – here are some tips

Kitten scratching fabric sofa

Placing a cat tree or post in a room only, uh, scratches the surface of solving this problem

A cat laying on a binder chewing on a pen.

If your cat nibbles on pen caps and power cords, they could be bored...

Image of orange cat with veterinary cone on its head.

If you’re bracing yourself for some wackiness, don’t worry – it won’t last forever

Gray and white cat walking out the door

Your kitty’s an explorer. But if you want to keep their expeditions indoors, here‘s how

Maine coon cat using the litter box.

And how you can encourage them to cover up after doing their business

A calico tabby kitten chewing and tearing a roll of toilet tissue.

How to decode your cat’s chewing habits when they’re nibbling on all the things

Woman in a grey t-shirt and black overalls holding a sad looking ginger kitten

Why adopting two kittens may be easier (and better for them) than adopting one

