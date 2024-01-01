Anxiety & Separation Anxiety · Kinship

Skip to main content

behaviour

anxiety & separation anxiety

Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so your pets keep calm when you’re not together.

Cat being affectionate towards woman with tattoos

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

woman holding tabby kitten smiles at man holding tabby cat

Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house

Young woman and her small white dog with a Whistle GPS.

Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe

Man cuddling his gray cat.

You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?

Woman in a white sweater hugging her cat next to a window

Find out if your cat has seasonal depression, and how to combat it

orange cat looking out window

Why your cat freaks out when you’re away (and how to help)

Cats might be curious creatures, but when yours goes missing it can send the most composed pet parent into a spin

Two black cats staring out window.

Because 8 paws are better than 4 when it comes to pushing stuff off the table

Cat stretching on blue bedding

Because when you interrupt that carefully planned daily routine, theres going to be one frazzled kitty to deal with

A kitten sneaking up on a laser pointer with big, interested eyes.

People have strong opinions about this cat toy. Here’s what you need to know

More in Behaviour

basic obedience & trainingbehaviour & body languagebehavioural issues