cat toys
Amazon Prime Day Deals: Spoil Your Pets Without Breaking the Bank
Who says sales are just for humans?
Inject Some Scandi Style Into Your Pets’ Lives With IKEA’s New Pet Collection
Swedish meatballs: optional
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent in 2024
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.
How to Play With Your Cat
Cat behaviourist Cristin Tamburo’s got a game plan
6 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For
Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys
The Best Puzzles to Unleash Your Cat’s Inner Einstein
Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?
The Ultimate Shopping List For Your New Cat
Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents
Everything You Need to Throw Your Cat a Party
For their birthday or adoption anniversary or… do you need a reason?
8 ‘TikTok Made Me Buy It’ Pet Must Haves
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies
6 Cat Kicker Toys That Will Help Your Cat Beat Their Boredom
The cat kicker toys that will keep your cat booked and busy (and kicking like they’re Beth Mead)
Why Does Your Cat Wake You Up at Night?
You want to sleep, your cat wants to party. Here’s how to deal with it
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products
The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is as good an excuse as any to treat your pet like cat royalty (aka Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin)
Zara’s Pet Collection Is Giving Montessori Influencer Vibes
For those who love a beige moment
10 Food-Themed Toys to Tease Your Cat
From burritos to baguettes, these catnip-stuffed toys may curb your cat’s munchies
This Plush Carrot Puzzle Toy Will Satisfy Your Food-Motivated Cat
Finally, something engaging to distract them from real food