Articles by Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Get a Dog Breed Because You Saw it in a Film
Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...
- behaviour
Breed Does Not Equal Behaviour
A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour
- behaviour
Your Dog Actually Knows the Words for Familiar Objects, Study Finds
We already knew our pups were smart – and this study confirms it
- health
Why Do My Dog’s Paws Smell Like Corn Chips?
That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it
- behaviour
How to Help Your Dog Be Just a Little Less Needy
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call
- behaviour
Your Grumpy Dog Is Very Smart – Science Says So
This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
What to Do When Your Partner Isn’t Pulling Their Weight With Your Pet
So you don’t have to be annoyed anymore
- behaviour
So Apparently, Your Dog Might Be Able to Count
A study found that dogs can process numbers in a similar fashion to their humans
- shopping
17 Valentine’s Day Gifts For the Canine Love of Your Life
Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them
- behaviour
Getting Ads for Anti-Barking Devices? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy One
Two trainers advocate against using these devices – here’s why
- health
Whistle’s New Smart Collar Is Giving Pets a Voice
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can
- shopping
Turns Out the Grass is Greener on the Inside
Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly
- shopping
12 Winter Trappings For the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
- shopping
12 Christmas Presents That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages
From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion
- shopping
The Pupsicle Will Soothe Puppies Who Need to (Literally) Chill
Woof’s innovative fillable design will help dogs de-stress – and save you money
- shopping
11 Tough Toys for Power Chewers
Veterinary behaviourist Dr Valli Parthasarathy recommends the most durable dog toys for destructive players
- shopping
10 Rope Toys Fit For Playful Pups
Two experts on the pros and cons of the classic canine toy
- lifestyle
‘Gunther’s Millions’ Is As Twisted and Shocking As You Want It to Be
You think Taylor Swift’s cat is rich? Meet Gunther
- shopping
9 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On
From handmade ceramics to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs
- shopping
Who Doesn't Have a Pair of Crocs? Get Your Dog Some Too
Wagwear’s WagWellies Mojave booties let your pup get in on the comfy lifestyle
- shopping
11 Products Your Senior Dog Needs
From dog nappies to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years
- shopping
7 Dog Food Containers You Didn’t Know You Needed
Because your dog is plotting how to break into their stash
- shopping
The Best Dog Carriers For Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Whether you’re driving across the UK or flying internationally, your pup can comfortably tag along
- shopping
Say Goodbye to Hair of the Dog, At Least Until the Morning
Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights
- lifestyle
How to Stop Your Dog From Ruining Your Sex Life
We spoke to an expert on canine behaviour for advice on what to do when doggy style doesn’t mean what it used to
- shopping
7 Hands-Free Dog Leads for Running (or Texting)
Because you never want to drop that flat white
