Articles by Catherine Renton
Catherine Renton
Catherine Renton is a writer based in Edinburgh whose work has been featured in Vogue, Elle, Glamour, Refinery29, and the Guardian, among others. When she's not writing, she is tending to the every whim of her cocker spaniel Bonnie, who loves belly rubs, people and chasing squirrels.
- lifestyle
Should You Walk Your Dog In a Cemetery?
People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should
- behaviour
How to Toilet Train a Puppy in a Flat With No Outdoor Space
Just ’letting them out in the garden’ isn't an option for everyone, especially in this economy
- lifestyle
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
- lifestyle
Where to Get Help If You’re Struggling to Afford Your Pet
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
- behaviour
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities – Which One is Your Pup?
A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal
- behaviour
How Do I Know If My Dog Is Afraid of the Dark?
If your dog is reluctant to go outside in the evening (or 4pm as it’s known in winter), there might be a good reason
