ask a trainer
- behaviour
How to Make Your Dog’s Car-Crate Anxiety a Thing of the Past
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car
- behaviour
Will My New Dog Ever Love Me?
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want
- behaviour
“How Do I Get My Dog to Come When Called?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a stubborn pup to listen up
- behaviour
“How Can I Curb My Dog’s Squirrel Obsession?“
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for walking a pup that wants to chase everything that moves
- behaviour
“How Can I Calm My Super-Jumpy Dog?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out
- behaviour
Why Is My Adult Dog Weeing In the House?
How to re-housetrain a dog of any age
- behaviour
How Do I Get My Shy Dog To Socialise?
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a shy pup to go from wallflower to social butterfly
- behaviour
Does Your Dog Think Every Day is Hump Day?
Advice on how to deal with your dog’s humping habit
- behaviour
“Why Won’t My Dog Walk Outside?”
Dog behaviourist Karen B London’s 7 tips to help get your parked pet moving
- behaviour
“Why Is My Dog Obsessed With Chasing Shadows?”
A fascination with lights and shadows is common in high-energy dogs – but it can develop into obsessive-compulsive disorder if it gets out of hand
- behaviour
“How Do I Get My Puppy to Stop Biting My Ankles?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for dealing with an attention-seeking puppy
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Dog From Barking
The top five reasons dogs bark – and how to get them to relax a bit
- behaviour
‘How Can I Stop My Dog From Being Overly Protective of Me?’
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for dealing with a protective dog that’s taken their duties too far
- behaviour
“How Can I Train My Adult Rescue Dog to Stop Scent Marking All Over the House?”
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell on how to keep your dog from using your living room as a toilet
- behaviour
How Do I Stop My Dog From Crying In the Car?
Is there anything more annoying than a dog who won’t stop whining? Here’s what to do about it