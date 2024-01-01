Who says sales are just for humans?
Cat Shopping
Looking for solid basics? Need a cool gift? Ready to splurge? Whatever you’re after, we have the shopping guide for you.
The Ultimate Shopping List For Your New Cat
Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents
Wildly Popular
- lifestyle
- nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?
- health
- lifestyle
- shopping
- nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?
clothes & accessories
Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute jumper. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.
Football Merch For Pets
The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros
From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet
toys & puzzles
Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favourite toys to interactive puzzles.
The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form
Who says sales are just for humans?
Swedish meatballs: optional
food, treats & feeders
Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.
Who says sales are just for humans?
5 Cat Meal Toppers For Picky Eaters
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons
Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey
health & grooming
Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
Summer safety is vital for cats
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
leads, collars & harnesses
Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish – from dog collars to cat harnesses.
Who says sales are just for humans?
Give your cat a key to the outside world
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies
beds & furniture
The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter tray).
Who says sales are just for humans?
Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat
Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options
crates, carriers & travel gear
Shop for the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road – from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.
Who says sales are just for humans?
Cat Carriers For a Quiet Ride
It’s the journey, not the destination
From futuristic space capsules to sportswear-style performance pieces
art & home
Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and trinkets to pet cams and robo vacs.
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with... multiple hitches
Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline
Sustainable > Sustainable
Shop sustainably for brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?
Wise choices make your home healthier for you and your pet
gift guide
Dog Gotcha Day? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? Our experts (and some celebs) have picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.
Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline
Because why should dogs have all the festive fun?
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year
products for pet people
Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).
The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form
Calling all cat lovers...
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked