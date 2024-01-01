Cat Products · Kinship

Skip to main content

Cat Shopping

Looking for solid basics? Need a cool gift? Ready to splurge? Whatever you’re after, we have the shopping guide for you.

clothes & accessoriestoys & puzzlesfood, treats & feedershealth & groomingleads, collars & harnessesbeds & furniturecrates, carriers & travel gearart & homeSustainable > Sustainablegift guideproducts for pet people
Woman holding her black and white cat.
shopping

The Ultimate Shopping List For Your New Cat

Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents

Wildly Popular

clothes & accessories

Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute jumper. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.

Who says sales are just for humans?

The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros

From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet

See More clothes & accessories Articles

toys & puzzles

Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favourite toys to interactive puzzles.

Colin the Caterpillar pet toy Marks & Spencer

The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form

Who says sales are just for humans?

A yellow tiled room with platforms that have dog and cat beds on them. In the foreground is a dog with a yellow fabric bone in their mouth and in the background a cat is climbing on a platform.

Swedish meatballs: optional

See More toys & puzzles Articles

food, treats & feeders

Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.

Who says sales are just for humans?

A cat eating wet food from a dish in the kitchen.

Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons

Cat eating out of a red bowl

Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey

See More food, treats & feeders Articles

health & grooming

Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.

woman dresses a great dane's paw with an orange bandage

Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency

Summer safety is vital for cats

Green fingers at the ready

See More health & grooming Articles

leads, collars & harnesses

Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish – from dog collars to cat harnesses.

Who says sales are just for humans?

A tabby cat exiting a cat flap

Give your cat a key to the outside world

tiktok pet products

When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies

See More leads, collars & harnesses Articles

beds & furniture

The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter tray).

Who says sales are just for humans?

Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat

white cat with black head coming through a cat flap

Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options

See More beds & furniture Articles

crates, carriers & travel gear

Shop for the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road – from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.

Who says sales are just for humans?

one white cat in a black carrier next to two other cats looking up

It’s the journey, not the destination

Cat sitting inside of a cat backpack

From futuristic space capsules to sportswear-style performance pieces

See More crates, carriers & travel gear Articles

art & home

Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and trinkets to pet cams and robo vacs.

Woman with brown hair on hand and knees with yellow cleaning gloves on, cleaning the floor whilst a black Labrador watches on

Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too

A cat walking by a little box

I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and lets just say it went off with... multiple hitches

person holding a cat surrounded by a cat shaped candle, cat portrait double tiered plate, and maroon cat bed

Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline

See More art & home Articles

Sustainable > Sustainable

Shop sustainably for brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.

Maine coon cat using the litter box.

Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish 

Grey cat sitting on on stairs scratching at the cactus shaped Meyou Paris Vegas Scratcher

Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?

woman and dog sit on pet-friendly wood flooring in a chevron pattern

Wise choices make your home healthier for you and your pet

See More Sustainable > Sustainable Articles

gift guide

Dog Gotcha Day? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? Our experts (and some celebs) have picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.

person holding a cat surrounded by a cat shaped candle, cat portrait double tiered plate, and maroon cat bed

Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline

two cats wearing christmas jumpers with fairy lights

Because why should dogs have all the festive fun?

Five fun holiday ornaments of pets in various costumes hanging from Christmas tree boughs against a sparkly silver background

Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year

See More gift guide Articles

products for pet people

Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).

Colin the Caterpillar pet toy Marks & Spencer

The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form

Woman holding her black and white cat.

Calling all cat lovers...

Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked

See More products for pet people Articles