Women Owned

Without a doubt the most delightful item on the list, this custom ceramic portrait of a loved kitty is thoughtful beyond belief. All you need to do is send Jackie the ceramicist a pic of the pet in question and let her know if you would like a mouse or bird ‘present’ featured alongside their beloved. Bear in mind these portraits take three weeks to complete, so order well in advance.
This triangle rope toy is made of natural rubber with a reinforced core, but more than anything, it’s oh-so Instagrammable.