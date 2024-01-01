Articles by Dr. Alycia Washington, DVM, MS
Dr. Alycia Washington, DVM, MS
Alycia Washington, DVM, is a small animal emergency veterinarian based in North Carolina. She works as a relief veterinarianopens in a new tab and provides services to numerous emergency and specialty hospitals. Dr. Washington is also a children’s book author and freelance writer with a focus on veterinary medicine. She has a special fondness for turtles, honey bees, and penguins — none of which she treats. In her free time, Dr. Washington enjoys travel, good food, and good enough coffee.
- health
How to Brush Your Cat’s Teeth
It sounds like a daunting task, but here are some helpful steps to take
- health
Can Puppies Lose Their Teeth? Baby Teeth In Puppies
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely
- health
Should Your Cat Go to A&E?
Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E
- health
How to Treat Intestinal Blockages in Cats
If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it
- health
5 Ways to Care For Your Senior Cat
From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC
- nutrition
Does My Cat Need Supplements?
Time to take kitty on a Holland & Barrett spree? Maybe
- health
What Are Cat Pheromones and How Do They Work?
Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs
- behaviour
Male vs Female Cats: What Are the Differences?
There’s more to it than you might think
- health
Why Is My Cat Heavy Breathing?
This can happen over time or very suddenly. Either way, it’s important to learn more about this symptom
- health
The Chilling Truth About Dog Frostbite
Yep, all those warnings your mum gave you as a kid apply to your dog, too. Learn how to keep your pup safe in the cold
- health
Why Is My Cat Coughing?
You thought it was a hairball, but nothing’s coming up
- health
Is Your Cat Full of Sh*t?
Seriously, though – here’s how to deal with cat constipation
- lifestyle
7 Steps to Keep Your New Kitten Happy and Healthy
A vet breaks down everything you need to know when you bring home a new kitten
- health
Gut Feelings: Dogs Get Constipated, Too
What to do when your pup can’t poo
- health
Common Eye Problems in Dogs and How to Treat Them
Your dog sees you as their best friend, so keep those eyes healthy
- health
Why Is Your Cat Vomiting Like They Partied All Night?
Here’s when you should worry if your cat is throwing up
- health
Does My Cat Have Spots?
Pimples and spots can be unsightly and painful – here’s how to treat your cat’s acne
- health
Dogs Rule, Cats Drool, Right?
Sometimes it works the other way round – here’s why your cat is drooling
- health
When Should You Spay or Neuter Your Dog?
The research is confusing – here are some guidelines
- health
Your Cat Is Gagging. Should You Panic?
It’s not always an emergency – but it could be
- health
6 Common Health Concerns in Senior Cats
How to spot and how to treat them
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Your Dog Eat Watermelon?
Yep, you can share watermelon with your pup – but there are a few safety tips to keep in mind
- health
What to Know About Runny Noses in Cats
Nasal discharge doesn’t sound cute, but you need to know what to look out for
- health
What to Know About Tapeworms in Cats
What to look for and how to treat it (to be able to eat rice again)
- health
Are Spider Plants Toxic to Cats?
Learn what you should do if your ‘spider babies’ and cat baby interact
- health
Gabapentin For Dog Seizures: Treatment, Dosage and Side Effects
Everything you need to know about the anti-seizure medication
- health
Can Dogs Take Aspirin? A Guide to Dog Pain Medication
There are safer alternatives and you should always, always check with a vet before giving your pup anything
- health
Step-by-Step Guide: Expressing Dog Anal Glands Safely & Effectively at Home
Yeah, it’s not exactly pleasant – but your pup will thank you
- health
What Should Your Dog’s Temperature Be? A Step-by-Step Guide on Taking Your Dog’s Temperature at Home
Spoiler: there are more ways than the one you’d rather avoid
- health
What, Exactly, Can Dogs See?
Those soulful eyes mean everything to you – learn all about them
- health
What to Do if Your Cat Gets Stung By a Bee
It’s not always as simple as scraping out the stinger. Find out everything you need to know
- health
Are Snake Plants Toxic to My Cat?
If you have a beloved snake plant, this answer will be a bummer
- health
Why Is My Cat So Damn Thirsty?
No, not like that. They’re literally drinking a lot of water. Here’s when you should be worried
- health
Cats Lifespan: How Long Do Cats Live?
They are the absolute light of your life. Here’s how you can help them live as close to forever as possible
- health
Something No One Wants to Talk About: Cat Cancer
Veterinarian Dr Alycia Washington breaks down the five most common types of cancer in cats, from how to spot the early signs to how to treat them
- health
Puppy Developmental Stages and Milestones
What to Expect When You’re Expecting – canine edition
- health
Toxoplasmosis in Cats Can Be a Big Deal
Scoop cat poo early and often – and keep their poo away from your garden
