cat nutrition
Can Cats Eat Raspberries?
It’s a great summer snack for you but can you share raspberries with your cat?
Can Cats Eat Nuts?
Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods
Can Cats Eat Mango?
It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?
Is Homemade Cat Food Better Than Dry Food and Canned?
The best ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
5 Cat Meal Toppers For Picky Eaters
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons
The Reason Why Your Cat is a Picky Eater
A new study reveals a quick fix for your cat’s loss of appetite
Does Your Diabetic Cat Need a Special Diet?
Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
How Many Cat Treats Is Too Many?
It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...
5 Ways to Care For Your Senior Cat
From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC
Do Cats Fart?
Causes and remedies for cat flatulence
Can Cats Eat Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats
You Should Not Invite Your Cat to Your Fondue Party
Save the charcuterie board for the humans
Don’t Come For Us, But Is Your Cat Overweight?
We love a chonky cat, but here’s what you should know
Why Does My Cat Have a Primordial Pouch?
A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isn’t usually a cause for concern. So, don’t let your kitty feel ashamed – they’re perfect just as they are
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard
Can Cats Eat Rice?
A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties
Are Cats Lactose Intolerant?
The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?
Does My Cat Need Supplements?
Time to take kitty on a Holland & Barrett spree? Maybe
6 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
9 Foods You Should Never Feed Your Cat
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
Is Your Cat Full of Sh*t?
Seriously, though – here’s how to deal with cat constipation
11 Ways to Raise Your Cat Parenting Game in 2024
Make this new year a great one for your kitty
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world
Do Cat Foods For Sensitive Stomachs Really Help?
Dr Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer
Can Cats Eat Bananas?
Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?
Can Cats Eat Ham?
Ham is OK – with a couple of caveats
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation
How to Get Your Pernickety Cat to Try a New Food
Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons
How to Deal with Cat Diarrhoea
Dr Audrey K Cook’s tips to getting to the bottom of a sh*tty situation
10 Human Foods That Are Safe for Cats
Good news for your begging cat: some of your favourite snacks are safe to share
5 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet
Can Cats Eat Catnip?
They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic ‘yes’, but... not so fast
Can Cats Eat Grapes?
This is one you’ll want to bookmark
Can Cats Eat Carrots?
Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon?
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats
7 Automatic Pet Feeders That Will Make Every Meal an Event
Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier
Can Cats Eat Sweetcorn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff
How Long Can Your Always-Hungry Cat Wait For Dinner?
Sometimes, they actually do need to eat
Can Cats Eat Strawberries?
Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat
Can Cats Eat Apples?
Yes, but the fruit might not hold much a-peel
What Fruits Can Your Cat Feast On?
Pass the fruit bowl – it’s treat time
How Much Should You Actually Be Feeding Your Cat?
If they’ve lost their hourglass figure, then not that much – according to a veterinary nutritionist
Why Is My New Cat Not Eating?
A veterinary nutritionist explains the causes, signs and treatment for how to increase their appetite