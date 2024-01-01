Articles by Adam England
Adam England
Adam England is a lifestyle and culture journalist who has written for publications including PetsRadar, Verywell Mind, People and Healthline. When he’s not writing, he might be visiting his parents’ Golden Retriever, looking up cats for adoption, or getting into arguments over music.
- lifestyle
How Long Can I Leave My Cat Home Alone?
With automatic feeders and self-cleaning litter trays, your cat could technically look after themselves... but should they?
- lifestyle
Cat Parents! The Microchip Law is Here – Avoid £500 Fine
Microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and it’s now required by law
- behaviour
How to Introduce Your Adult Cat to a New Kitten
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
