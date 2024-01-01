Articles by Marisa Meltzer
Marisa Meltzer
Marisa Meltzer has contributed to The New York Times, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and is the author of This Is Big: How the Women Who Founded Weight Watchers Changed the World (and Me). She lives in New York City with her dog Joan.
- health
Does Your Dog Need a Dentist?
NYC’s top veterinary dentist on bad breath, dental disease and brushing your dog’s teeth daily
NYC’s top veterinary dentist on bad breath, dental disease and brushing your dog’s teeth daily
- shopping
Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
- health
5 of the Best Ways to Solve Your Dog’s Allergies
Here’s what works (and what doesn’t)
Here’s what works (and what doesn’t)