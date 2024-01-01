Fani is a freelance journalist, copywriter and content creator from Greece and a former Londoner. She has written for various publications including Condé Nast Traveller, Allure, Glamour and Refinery29. When she’s not quizzing dermatologists on the next it-ingredient or filming makeup videos, you can find her binge-watching shows, making candles and taking long walks in nature. She lives in Athens, Greece with her boyfriend and their dog, Joey, who obviously doesn’t share food.