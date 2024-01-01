can my cat eat this?
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Raspberries?
It’s a great summer snack for you but can you share raspberries with your cat?
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Nuts?
Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Mango?
It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats
- nutrition
You Should Not Invite Your Cat to Your Fondue Party
Save the charcuterie board for the humans
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Rice?
A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties
- nutrition
Are Cats Lactose Intolerant?
The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Bananas?
Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Ham?
Ham is OK – with a couple of caveats
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Catnip?
They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic ‘yes’, but... not so fast
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Grapes?
This is one you’ll want to bookmark
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Carrots?
Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie
- nutrition
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon?
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Sweetcorn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Strawberries?
Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Apples?
Yes, but the fruit might not hold much a-peel
- nutrition
What Fruits Can Your Cat Feast On?
Pass the fruit bowl – it’s treat time
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Popcorn?
They want to enjoy movie night, too, you know