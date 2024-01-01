recipes
Can Cats Eat Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats
Can My Dog Eat Bananas?
Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation
Peanut Butter Is the Best Snack. Can Your Dog Have It?
Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?
Can Dogs Eat Apples?
Yep – this fibre-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog
Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?
Yes – blueberries are a fibre- and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup
Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds
Your Dog Will Love This Mackerel Meal Topper
Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe
Can Dogs Eat Rice?
Yes, actually. Just follow these guidelines
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too. Plus, a recipe for sweet potato crisps
Let Your Dog Lap Up Your Bone Broth
It isn’t just a healthy snack for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Jenner. And we’ve got a recipe to try
You – Yes, You – Can Make Your Dog Homemade Chicken and Vegetables
Behold: the power of a home-cooked meal